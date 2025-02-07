abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.37% of Knife River worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 586.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Knife River by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.