abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.21% of Medpace worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Medpace by 31.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 82.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $360.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.81 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.