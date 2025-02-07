abrdn plc Buys 61,277 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 6,491.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE FLUT opened at $265.98 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.15.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

