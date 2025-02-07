Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 269,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

