Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,057 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 859,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $111,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,011 shares of company stock worth $1,461,568. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

