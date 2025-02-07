H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.96% of H&E Equipment Services worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $90.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEES. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

