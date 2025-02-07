abrdn plc Sells 2,427 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.45.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.