Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,894 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

