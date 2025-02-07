Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,871 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.49% of Oculis worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OCS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Oculis Stock Down 2.2 %

About Oculis

OCS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis Holding AG has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.25.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

