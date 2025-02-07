Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,829 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $197,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAS

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.