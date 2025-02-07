abrdn plc Makes New $15.74 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after acquiring an additional 268,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,603,000 after purchasing an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,059,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity
In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
NYSE TEL opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
