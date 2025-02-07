abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of Vaxcyte worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 68.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 68.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 52.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,735,022.90. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $1,386,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,616 shares of company stock worth $6,095,681 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.71.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

