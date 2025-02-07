abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

