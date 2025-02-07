abrdn plc Sells 5,650 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $182.64 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

