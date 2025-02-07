abrdn plc Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Encompass Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

