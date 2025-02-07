abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $750.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $755.32 and a 200-day moving average of $769.55. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.83%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

