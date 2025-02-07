688,678 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.66% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CURB. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CURB opened at $24.59 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.