abrdn plc Sells 11,096 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $66,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

