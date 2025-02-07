Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.21 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 451.53 ($5.62). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.71), with a volume of 362,283 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £292.70 million, a PE ratio of -9,159.60, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 30.28 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current year.

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is -144,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($282,303.20). Also, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 12,500 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,181.32). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.