abrdn plc Sells 52,796 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,796 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.33% of Terreno Realty worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

