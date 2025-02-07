abrdn plc Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.