Trust Point Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $279.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

