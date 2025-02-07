abrdn plc Has $20.44 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,245 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $534.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.71 and a 200-day moving average of $506.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

