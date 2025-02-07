Trust Point Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 90.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

NYSE EGP opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

