abrdn plc Sells 72,509 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,509 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.94% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 551,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Lamattina sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $297,501.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,529.75. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

