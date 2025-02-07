Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kadant were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Kadant by 68.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $570,848.25. The trade was a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $416,655. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Kadant Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $369.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

