The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.84. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

