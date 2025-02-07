abrdn plc Has $23.01 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

