abrdn plc Sells 11,795 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

ANSS stock opened at $346.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.36 and its 200-day moving average is $330.39.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

