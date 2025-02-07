abrdn plc Sells 40,459 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.