abrdn plc Grows Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,158,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

