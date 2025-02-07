Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.03). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 2.77 ($0.03), with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Origin Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %
Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,857.14%.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
