Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stride were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stride by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

LRN stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

