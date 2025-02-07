H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.28 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.13). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.15), with a volume of 233,818 shares changing hands.

H&T Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.41 million, a PE ratio of 684.40 and a beta of 0.69.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

