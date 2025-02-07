abrdn plc Sells 2,377 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.48% of Boot Barn worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

BOOT opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.08. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

