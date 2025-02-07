abrdn plc Purchases 20,150 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 485,894 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

