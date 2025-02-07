abrdn plc Sells 11,174 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. This trade represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

