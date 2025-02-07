Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after acquiring an additional 963,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 575,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,192.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 513,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 473,937 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,239,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,410. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BECN opened at $120.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.