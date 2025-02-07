Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $584.31.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

