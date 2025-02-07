Trust Point Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 151.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 133.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,360.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $800.76 and a one year high of $1,438.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,292.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,270.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

