Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

