Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after purchasing an additional 503,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

