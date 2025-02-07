Trust Point Inc. Sells 677 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 46.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BP opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.