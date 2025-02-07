Trust Point Inc. Sells 3,428 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $87.72 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

