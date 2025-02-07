Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,683 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

