Trust Point Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

