Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 3.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

