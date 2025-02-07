Trust Point Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4,189.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.81.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

