Trust Point Inc. Trims Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,292,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Certara by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,006 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Certara by 78.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 530,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.