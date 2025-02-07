Trust Point Inc. Sells 11,421 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

